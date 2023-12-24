Samyukta Kisan Morcha to hold 15 more farmers' conclave ahead of Feb 26 'Delhi Chalo'

Bengaluru: Farmers' outfit Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) on Sunday said it has given a call for 'Delhi Chalo' on February 26 with seven major demands, and in the run-up to it, 15 more 'Kisan Mahapanchayats' will be organised in various parts of the country in next one and half months.

Six Kisan Mahapanchayats (mega conclave of farmers) have already been organised in different parts of the country, like -- Indore - Madhya Pradesh, Bhubaneswar - Orissa, Ludhiana and Moga - Punjab, Palakkad - Kerala, Chennai - Tamil Nadu, Bengaluru - Karnataka -- in the last 15 days, it said.

Sharing these details with the media, farmers' leaders also stressed that democratic and secular values of the country must be protected.

They emphasised that the recent suspension of opposition members of Parliament in both Houses, and the alleged 'bad behavior' of the government towards Olympian Wrestlers in order to 'protect' BJP MP Brij Bhushan Saran are not good signs of our democratic values.

Farmer leaders -- Kuruburu Shanthakumar (Karnataka), Jagjeet Singh Dallewal (Punjab), KV Biju (Kerala), Abhimanyu Kohar and Lakhwinder Singh Aulakh (Haryana), Sachin Mohapatra (Orissa), Arun Sinha (Bihar), Ravidutt Singh (Madhya Pradesh), Shankar Darekar (Maharashtra), Narayan Reddy, Basavraj Patil, Deva Kumar (Karnataka) -- were present.

According to the Morcha, the demands which Delhi Chalo has been called include: MSP should be guaranteed as per C2+50 per cent formula and, as promised, a law should be made to guarantee it; all the farmers should be made debt free, and all agriculturals loan must be waived.

The State government’s land acquisition laws taking Land Acquisition Act 2015 as a model must be immediately withdrawn and Land Acquisition Act 2013 must be implemented to ensure 70 per cent of farmer's written permission and compensation four times the base rate plus interest before any land acquisition.