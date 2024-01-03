Sana Khan murder case: Police recover laptop, mobile phone from Jabalpur house of prime accused

Sana, 34, was the BJP minority cell’s functionary in Nagpur. Her mother Mehrunisha, a resident of Awasthi Nagar here, had lodged a missing person’s complaint when her daughter went untraceable after leaving for Jabalpur on August 1, 2023, to meet Sahu.

Sahu was later arrested and told the police that Sana was his wife and he murdered her over monetary and personal issues before dumping her body in a river in Jabalpur, police had said.

Despite an exhaustive search operation, Sana's body was never recovered.

Police had said that Sahu led a gang in which Khan was used as a honey-trap. The gang used to target male victims and send Khan to them to extort money.

According to police, the relationship between Sahu and Sana soured after the former grew suspicious about her character. He allegedly killed her at his residence in Jabalpur.