Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Sanctions' on India to pressure Russia over Ukraine conflict: White House

Earlier in an interview to CNBC, US treasury secretary Scott Bessent also accused India of “profiteering” by reselling Russian oil.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 06:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 August 2025, 06:34 IST
India NewsWorld newsUkraineRussiaUS newsWhite House

Follow us on :

Follow Us