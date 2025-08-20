<p>White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday said that US President Donald Trump has imposed sanctions on India to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.</p><p>“The President has put tremendous public pressure to bring this war to a close. He has taken actions as you seen sanctions on India and other actions as well. He has made himself very clear that he wants to see this war end,” she added.</p><p>In the same press briefing, Leavitt also claimed once again that the US president had used trade to halt the May 2025 conflict between India and Pakistan.</p>.Donald Trump's 50% tariff on India is just a US sanction in disguise.<p>“We've seen it with the end of the conflict between India and Pakistan, which could have resulted in a nuclear war if we had not had a President who believed in the strength and the leverage that comes with the job of being the President of the United States of America,” Leavitt said.</p><p>Earlier in an interview to <em>CNBC</em>, US treasury secretary Scott Bessent also accused India of “profiteering” by reselling Russian oil.</p><p>US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs totalling 50 per cent on India including 25 per cent for New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil that will come into effect from August 27.</p><p>India has called the tariffs “unjustified and unreasonable”.</p><p>India said that, like any major economy, it will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.</p> <p><em>With PTI inputs</em></p>