Saradha scam: ED files fresh chargesheet; names former WB DGP, ex-CPM MLA, others

Those named as accused in the latest charge sheet are Rajat Kumar Majumder, the former DGP of West Bengal armed police, Debendranath Biswas, a former Indian Police Service officer and ex-CPM MLA, Debabrata Sarkar, an executive committee member of the East Bengal Club, and Sandhir Agarwal, Sajjan Agarwal, Naresh Balodia and Anubhuti Printers and Publication Private Limited, Guwahati, a company owned by late Anjan Dutta, a former Assam cabinet minister and president of state Congress party, it said.