SC declines early hearing on J&K statehood pleas, matter to be taken up on Oct 10

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to advance the hearing on petitions seeking restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, noting that the case is already scheduled for October 10.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 08:00 IST
Published 25 August 2025, 08:00 IST
