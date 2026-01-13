Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court delivers split verdict on Section 17A of Prevention of Corruption Act mandating sanction to probe government servants

The case will now be placed before Chief Justice of India Surya Kant for forming a larger bench to hear the matter again for a final decision.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 06:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 January 2026, 06:41 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtCorruption

Follow us on :

Follow Us