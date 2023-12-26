SC discards testimony of father who claimed to be 'sole eyewitness' to son's abduction, murder

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has discarded the testimony of a man, who claimed to be the sole eyewitness to the murder of his son due to his 'improbable' behaviour when he allegedly saw his son being abducted. The court's judgement also upheld the acquittal of the six accused persons, including three Delhi police personnel.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal pointed out that the appellant, Chhote Lal, who was the complainant, remained a mere mute spectator when his son Kishan Sarup was allegedly assaulted and then kidnapped.

"The appellant/complainant, a sole eyewitness, happens to be the most interested witness being the father of the deceased and having long enmity with the group to which the accused persons belong, therefore, his testimony was to be examined with great caution and the High Court was justified in doing so and in doubting it so as to uphold the conviction on his solitary evidence," the bench said.

The court said that his very presence at the time of the incident remained doubtful and the chain of events with regard to circumstantial evidence was not complete.

After going through the facts of the case, the bench said the father has not deposed anything as to why he had not tried to intervene and save his son from assault or stop the accused persons from taking him away in the car.

"He himself had not received any injuries. The statement that he could not do so on account of the threats extended by the accused persons appears to be a bald statement as no one in a situation where his son is being assaulted and carried away would remain a mere spectator," the bench said.