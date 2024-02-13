SC extends stay on proceedings against Kejriwal in UP over election law violation

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended its interim stay on proceedings against the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a case against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks in Uttar Pradesh during the 2014 Lok Sabha campaign.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and S V N Bhatti decided to examine the appeal filed by Kejriwal.

“Let the interim order continue,” the bench said.

The court, however, said such kind of matters should not have to be dealt by the top court.

Kejriwal has been accused of promoting enmity between classes in connection with elections under section 125 of the Representation of the People (RP) Act, 1951.