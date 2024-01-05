SC issues non-bailable arrest warrant against US man for breach of repeated orders

After hearing advocates P B Suresh and Vipin Nair for the aggrieved mother, the court had on December 15, 2023, directed the issuance of notice to the first respondent and ordered him to remain personally present on January 3, 2024.

The office report also indicated that service has been completed to him.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati for the Union government submitted that her statement was recorded on the last date that the first respondent is the holder of an Indian Passport, the statement needs to be corrected inasmuch as the first respondent is a US citizen.

The court ordered listing the petitions on March 4, 2024.

The court had on December 15 asked the man to show cause as to why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him for failing to comply with the orders to pay his son's fees.

The matter before the court arose out of a custody battle between estranged couple over the son studying in the University of California at San Diego, US.

The counsel had then suggested the court to direct the government to pursue extradition proceedings, if the man filed to turn up before the bench.

The bench had then noted despite sufficient opportunities, the first respondent (the man) has failed to comply with the solemn undertaking which was furnished to this court of paying for the tuition fees and living expenses of the son of the parties who is pursuing education in the University of California at San Diego, US.

By the order of December 1, 2023, the first respondent was directed to pay the amount due on or before December 5, 2023, failing which he was to remain personally present before this Court on December 8, 2023 to answer the charge of being in breach of the orders.