SC registry declines to accept plea by Centre on allocation of spectrum

New Delhi: The Supreme Court's registry declined to accept a plea by the Union government to allow the administrative allocation of spectrum in some special cases, in a departure from 2012 2G spectrum judgment, mandating auction of frequencies as they were national resources.

Registrar, judicial listing, Pavanesh D termed the plea as "misconceived" as the government sought a review of the 2012 order “in the guise” of seeking clarifications and there was no “reasonable cause” for entertaining the plea and that too after a long period of time.

“When the application is considered keeping in mind the principles laid down by this court, it is clear that the same is not maintainable and it does not disclose any reasonable grounds to be entertained,” it said.