Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

SC seeks Rajasthan govt's response on plea challenging validity of anti-conversion law

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that similar matters are pending before the apex court and this plea be tagged with them.
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 08:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 November 2025, 08:25 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtRajasthanAnti-conversion Bill

Follow us on :

Follow Us