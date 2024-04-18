SC to consider forming guidelines on trial for deaf-dumb people

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has decided to formulate guidelines for trial of the deaf and dumb, who are of sound mind but accused of committing offences like rape.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and K V Vishwanathan issued notice to the Union government through the Attorney General for determining the question of law.

The court also sought a response from the Chhattisgarh government on July 26, 2024.

The court was hearing a petition by Ramnarayan Manhar, held guilty by the trial court as well as the High Court for rape of minor girls.

"We are prima facie satisfied with the trial court and the High Court which have rightly held him guilty of raping two minor girls aged seven and eight years," the bench said.

The bench said both the conviction and sentence seemed to be justified.

"However, it is brought to our notice that this court has not laid down so far the parameters and guidelines for conducting trial against a deaf-and-dumb accused, who is otherwise of sound mind and medically fit to commit a heinous offence like rape," the bench said, deciding to examine the issue.

The court, however, declined to grant bail to the petitioner in the case.