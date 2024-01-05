SC to consider listing a plea for cleaning water tank at Gyanvapi where 'Shivlinga' was found

The bench asked him to send a request through email, which would be looked into.

In the application, the women said the water tank has not been cleaned since May 16, 2022, when the survey was conducted.

"It is submitted that the fishes in the water tank have died in between 20.12.2023 and 25.12.2023 and due to the same, there is putrid smell emitting from the tank," their plea said.

It also claimed that the petitioner Anjuman Intezamia is responsible for death of the fishes.

"In case, the fish would have been transferred as requested by District Magistrate, Varanasi, the present unfortunate situation would have not occurred. Since there exists Shivlingam which is sacred to Hindus and should be kept away from all dirt, grime, dead animals, etc and must be in clean condition, is currently in the midst of dead fishes which is hurtful to the sentiments to the devotees of Lord Shiva," the plea said.

The plea filed by Jain sought a direction from the court to the District Magistrate for cleaning the entire area of Shivlingam and maintain hygienic condition.

It further said the water tank and the surrounding area was sealed under the order of May 16, 2022 passed by Civil Judge, Varanasi and the order of sealing was subsumed in order of May 20, 2022 passed by the Supreme Court.

The women applicants also submitted that an application was on May 17, 2022 filed on behalf of Government of Uttar Pradesh and District Magistrate, Varanasi for issuance of suitable directions to transfer the fishes from the pond otherwise there was danger to their life.

However, the application was opposed by Anjuman Intezamia Committee by filing objection stating that the fishes could not be transferred from the place in question.

In May, 2022, the Supreme Court had directed for protection of the 'Shivling', and free access to Muslims to the site for offering namaz.