SC to hear Mahua Moitra's plea against Lok Sabha expulsion on Jan 3

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday posted a plea by TMC leader Mahua Moitra against expulsion from the Lok Sabha in the 'cash for query' corruption case for consideration on January 3, 2024.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S V N Bhatti said they received the case file only on Friday morning, so they would require time to go through it.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, for Moitra sought to put the arguments through the synopsis of the writ petition, but the bench deferred the hearing on reopening of the court after the winter vacation.

Moitra filed the plea this week, terming the decision to expel her as "unjust, unfair and arbitrary" and against the principle of natural justice.

She was ousted from the Parliament as the MP from Krishnanagar constituency in West Bengal after the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha found her guilty of jeopardising national security by sharing her parliamentary portal's login credentials with businessman Darshan Hiranandani.