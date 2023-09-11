Sebi suppressed facts about Adani stock manipulation, petitioner tells SC

In an affidavit filed before the top court, Anamika Jaiswal has said while the investigation against the Adani group was going on in the over invoicing case, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) sent a letter to the then Sebi chairperson in 2014 alerting him that the group may be committing stock market manipulation using the money allegedly siphoned off using the modus operandi of over-valuation in the import of power equipment.