<p>Ahmedabad: In less than two months, a second couple from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a> was apprehended in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kutch">Kutch</a> district after they crossed over from Pakistan. Local police said that the couple was handed over to them by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/border-security-force">Border Security Force</a> (BSF) for further investigation. </p><p>While the BSF officials refused to divulge information, local sources said that two individuals identified as Popat Natthu, 24, his girlfriend Gauri Mungriyo, 20, were caught from Kuda village in Rapar taluka of near the famed archeological site of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indus-valley">Indus Valley Civilisation</a> in Dholavira. </p><p>Despite repeated attempts, the district superintendent of police, Kutch (east), didn't respond. Sources said that this second case of infiltration has raised concerns over border security. They said that Popat and Gauri were caught after nearly 3 km to 5 km from the border.</p>.Pak intruder shot, injured and arrested by BSF along J-K’s International Border.<p> "We are still trying to figure out the route but it looks like they were inspired from the first case and must have crossed over after proper planning. It does make the border security vulnerable," a local source said. </p><p>Earlier, on October 8, another Pakistani couple, Toto and Meena, had crossed the border and reached Ratanpar village. During questioning, they told police they were lovers who wanted to marry, but their families were opposed to the union.</p>.Pakistani couple's India dream ends in tragedy as they die of thirst while crossing border.<p>Over 40 days after they were caught, the local police booked them over charges of illegal entry under the Foreigners and Passport Acts.</p><p>The FIR followed rounds of interrogation by local as well as security agencies at the Joint Interrogation Centre in Bhuj where illegal foreigners are held. The FIR registered on November 18 stated that during their questioning by different agencies the citizenships were established. </p>