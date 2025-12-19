Security tightened at Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi

<p>New Delhi: Security arrangements have been bolstered at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangladesh">Bangladesh</a> High Commission in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/new-delhi">New Delhi</a> following violent protests in Bangladesh after the death of prominent leader Sharif Osman Hadi, a senior police officer said on Friday.</p>.Who was Sharif Osman Hadi — July Uprising leader whose death sparked protests across Bangladesh.<p>Tension gripped Bangladesh after Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus confirmed Hadi's death in a televised address, triggering widespread protests, attacks and vandalism on Thursday night.</p>.<p>"We have intensified security arrangements at the Bangladesh High Commission on Thursday night. No one will be allowed to breach law and order condition," the officer said. </p>