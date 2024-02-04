Self-styled investigator cited 'forged' letters from high dignitaries to back claims on actor Sridevi's death: CBI

With regard to Sridevi's death, she made sensational claims, including a "coverup between the two governments" in one interview, based on her "investigations".

In response to a PTI query, Pinniti expressed disbelief, stating, "It's kind of hard to believe that the CBI has filed a charge sheet against me without recording my statement... Moreover, the evidence will be given to court when charges are framed."

"When the letters in question are incriminating against the very authorities under whom the CBI comes, CBI becomes a party of conflict to be the entity to collect evidence," she said.