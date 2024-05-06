Semi-cryo engine: ISRO successfully tests pre-burner ignition

The space agency is developing a semi-cryogenic engine which works on a propellant combination of liquid oxygen and kerosene and is aimed at enhancing the payload capability of launch vehicle Mk III (LVM3) and future launch vehicles.

ISRO carried out the first integrated test on an intermediate configuration of the engine in May, 2023.

The engine ignition is achieved using a start fuel ampule which works on a combination of Triethyle Alumnide and Triethyle Boron, developed by VSSC, and is used for the first time in the engine.

ISRO said the successful ignition of the pre-burner was a “major milestone” in the development of the engine. “This will be followed by development tests on the engine power head test article and fully integrated engine. The development of a semi-cryo stage with 120 tons of propellant loading is also under progress,” ISRO said.

The Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, in collaboration with ISRO's other launch vehicle centres, is leading efforts in developing semi-cryogenic propulsion systems. The assembly and testing of the propulsion modules were done at the IPRC.