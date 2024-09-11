Shall we declare Modi as betraying Bharat Mata’s honour?: Subramanian Swamy on Chinese army 'entering' Indian territory

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday demanded breaking India's Ambassador-level relationship with China as he cited a news article that reported that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has entered at least 60 kilometers inside Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh, quoting sources.
"Shall we declare Modi as betraying Bharat Mata’s honour? I demand breaking Ambassador level relationship with China," the BJP leader wrote in a post on X.
This is not the first time Swamy has trained his guns at PM Modi. Last month, the former Rajya Sabha member attacked the Modi-led government and raised questions at its foreign policy.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Swamy had shared an article by BLiTZ titled "‘Maldives Syndrome’ continues to silently spread in Bangladesh" and claimed that "Modi's legacy would be neighbours working for India's disintegration".
"The 'glorious' Modi legacy for coming 25 years: when many neighbours will surround India and work for our disintegration," he had written.
More to follow...
Published 11 September 2024, 04:53 IST