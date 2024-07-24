Home
Shambhu border row: Supreme Court asks Punjab, Haryana to maintain status quo till committee formed to find solution

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 July 2024, 08:18 IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday proposed the formation of a committee to find a solution for the Shambhu border issue, news agency ANI reported.

The apex court proposed that the committee be constituted by eminent personalities who will reach out to farmers and other stakeholders in the matter in order to reach a viable solution.

It also ordered that the states of Haryana and Punjab should maintain status quo in the matter till the committee is formed.

More to follow...

Published 24 July 2024, 08:18 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtPunjabHaryana

