Shambhu border row: Supreme Court constitutes committee to amicably resolve grievances of protesting farmers

The Supreme Court has on Monday, constituted a committee to amicably resolve grievances of protesting farmers at the Shambhu border, PTI reported.

The high-power committee will be headed by a former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The committee will look into the issues of farmers who have been protesting at the Shambhu border near Ambala since February 13, as per an ANI report.

The apex court has asked the committee to frame the issues after meeting the agitating farmers.

More to follow...