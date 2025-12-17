Menu
SHANTI | Lok Sabha passes bill to open up nuclear sector for private companies

Union minister Jitendra Singh termed the bill a "milestone legislation" that will give a new direction to the country's developmental journey.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 13:07 IST
Published 17 December 2025, 13:07 IST
India NewsLok SabhaNuclear energyBill

