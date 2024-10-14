Share concern of RSS chief over OTT: Pralhad Joshi

<p>New Delhi: Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said the central government shares the concern expressed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over the lack of control on OTT content.</p><p>“The government completely agrees with that. The government is already examining it. The concerned ministry will act upon it. This is a worldwide problem,” he told reporters. </p>.OTT platforms cause of moral corruption, need regulation: RSS chief.<p>Bhagwat in his annual Vijayadashami speech in Nagpur on Sunday said the content on OTT platforms was one of the reasons for “moral corruption” in the society.</p><p>At present, changes in OTT content are made only after it has been released, or when the government receives complaints.</p><p>The government is planning on ways to ensure content is censored before release.</p>