Shashi Tharoor calls BCCI 'arrogant' after India's loss to Zimbabwe, BJP hits back with 'celebrating India’s defeat' jibe

A new-look India team suffered a 13-run loss to an inexperienced yet spirited Zimbabwe side in an upset of massive proportion.

India, who were recently crowned champions in the T20 World Cup albeit with a different set of players, were expected to blow away the Zimbabwean challenge when they restricted the home side to 115 for nine.

But Zimbabwe wrote their own script, reducing India to 28 for four in the Powerplay and then eventually bowling them out for 102 in 19.5 overs.

It was India's first loss in T20Is in 2024 and first against Zimbabwe in eight years.



