Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Sheena Bora case: Indrani Mukerjea moves SC seeking permission to travel abroad

A special court had allowed Mukerjea's plea to travel abroad, but that order was cancelled by the high court.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 14:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2024, 14:04 IST
India NewsSheena Bora murder caseIndrani Mukerjea

Follow us on :

Follow Us