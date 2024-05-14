Significant percentage of Indian companies hit by ransomware attacks in 2023

New Delhi: Nearly 64 per cent of Indian organisations surveyed were hit by ransomware attacks in 2023, a latest report by Sophos said on Tuesday, noting that while the attack rates fell year-on-year, the impact on victims actually intensified.

The average ransom demand was $4.8 million (Rs 40 crore), with 62 per cent of demands exceeding $1 million (Rs 8.3 crore).

The median ransom paid was $2 million (Rs 16.7 crore), the report by the global cybersecurity solutions provider said.

Put simply, ransomware refers to malicious software or malware that seizes files on a computer, network share, backups, and server, and encrypts them, following which the attacker exhorts the user to cough up money to unlock the files.

Typically, ransomware attacks come with a timeline, threatening users that if ransomware demands are not fulfilled, the users will lose files.

According to the State of Ransomware in India 2024 report by Sophos, there has been a decrease in the rate of ransomware attacks against Indian organisations from the 73 per cent reported in last study (2022) to 64 per cent in 2023.