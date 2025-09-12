Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiasikkim

Four of family killed, one injured in landslide in Sikkim

Gyalshing Superintendent of Police Tshering Sherpa said Sikkim Police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel and locals rushed to the spot and tried to rescue the family members.
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 06:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 September 2025, 06:36 IST
India NewsLandslideSikkim

Follow us on :

Follow Us