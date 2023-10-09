Indian Army chief visits Sikkim to take stock of flash flood situation, rescue work underway

Rescue of 150-200 stranded people is underway with the Indian troops – after an operation – having reached Rabom, a remote village north-west of Chungthang in Sikkim.

An official update stated that major operations are being carried out to reconnect the villages that were cut-off after the flash flood, with restoring of connectivity to North Sikkim, through Chungthang, being a priority.

The many efforts, made, include restoration of communication, and connectivity to the cut-off places, and planning of long-term reconstruction work, besides taking care of people in the cut-off regions.