Indian Army chief visits Sikkim to take stock of flash flood situation, rescue work underway

Rescue of 150-200 stranded people is underway with the Indian troops – after an operation – having reached Rabom, a remote village north-west of Chungthang in Sikkim.
An official update stated that major operations are being carried out to reconnect the villages that were cut-off after the flash flood, with restoring of connectivity to North Sikkim, through Chungthang, being a priority.
The many efforts, made, include restoration of communication, and connectivity to the cut-off places, and planning of long-term reconstruction work, besides taking care of people in the cut-off regions.
Sixty-three foreigners are part of the 2,000 tourists – according to an assessment – who are being assisted with food, medical aid, accommodation, and telephone connectivity. Efforts are on to evacuate the stranded people.
The Army, along with ITBP and locals, has completed building a log-bridge over Lachen Chu, connecting Chungthang to Pegong. A footbridge is being launched from the Chungthang side.
“Special teams were launched on 7th Oct for opening (the) route to Chaten via Rabom. The teams, launched from Chaten and Chungthang side moved over difficult terrain under inclement weather and reached Rabom village on (the) night of 8th Oct,” an official note stated, adding, “A foot link up has thus been established and assistance is being provided to the 150-200 civilians stranded in the area.”
As part of restoring communication, one cable has been crossed, over Teesta River, at a new location. The OFC-based communication has been restored from Rangrang, till Chungthang.
Meanwhile, General Manoj Pande, Chief of Army Staff, with senior army officials, overflew the flood-affected areas in the region, to assess the situation. The Chief also met Sikkim’s Chief Minister PS Tamang.