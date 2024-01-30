Sikkim climber Manita Pradhan conquers South America’s highest peak

Gangtok: Manita Pradhan, a 38-year-old climber of Sikkim, has conquered Mt Aconcagua, the highest peak of in the continent of South America.

She reached the top of the 6,962-meter-tall peak in the Andes mountain range in Argentina on Monday, according to a statement issued here.

Scaling Mt Aconcagua is part of her quest to conquer the "Seven Summits", the highest mountains on each of the seven continents of the Earth.

This latest triumph comes after Pradhan's previous achievements in successfully climbing Mt Everest (2021), Mt Elbrus (2022), and Mt Kilimanjaro (2022).

With four summits conquered, Pradhan's sights are now set on the remaining three peaks - Mt Denali, Mt Vinson Massif and Mt Carstensz Pyramid.

In the statement, Pradhan said, "I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the honourable Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang and Aditya Golay Tamang (MLA of Soreng constituency) for their support and motivation for my Project Seven Summit."

Aditya Goley Tamang also praised Pradhan in a Facebook post.

"Congratulations Didi Manita Pradhan. You never fail to amaze us and the world," the Soreng legislator said.