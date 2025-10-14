<p>Gangtok: Taking serious note of depiction of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/religion-and-spirituality-1146260.html">religious</a> symbols in an "objectionable manner" on tattoos of participants at a recent event held in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/sikkim">Sikkim</a>, the state Ecclesiastical Department has issued an advisory warning people against hurting religious sentiments.</p>.<p>"Certain tattoos were displayed during a recent event portraying the deities in a manner deemed disrespectful, particularly when placed below the waist," the advisory issued on Monday said.</p>.Censor board orders 15 cuts in Malayalam film 'Haal' citing religious sensitivities .<p>The depiction of religious images is offensive to the faith, beliefs, and customs of the land, it said, asking people to heed cultural sensitivity.</p>.<p>The advisory urged all individuals and artistes to exercise due care and caution while portraying images related to religious traditions.</p>.<p>It further said that no artistic work should be created or exhibited in a way that could hurt religious sentiments or show disrespect towards any community.</p>.Man marks 1st Putin-Trump telecon by tatooing them on teeth.<p>Alleged inappropriate depictions of religious deities were made during the International Tattoo Convention held at Saramsa between October 9-12.</p>.<p>Following a furore over the depiction of religious symbols on tattoos, the organisers of the event formally apologised to the people and the Ecclesiastical Department. </p>