Sikkim introduces odd-even traffic rule in Gangtok to tackle congestion

Under the system, odd-numbered vehicles will be permitted to ply on odd dates, while even-numbered vehicles can operate on even dates from 9.30 am to noon and 3.30 pm to 6 pm.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 14:56 IST

Published 26 October 2024, 14:56 IST
