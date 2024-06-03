SKM expels 3 party leaders including former minister

On the instruction of SKM chief Prem Singh Tamang, party general secretary (Hqs) Pawan Gurung issued the letter expelling Bhutia, vice president (Culture Wing), Durga Prasad Pradhan (ex-advisor and vice-president Geyzing district), and Avinash Yakha, general secretary, press and media, youth wing, with immediate effect for indulging in anti-party activities, he said.