Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Singapore PM send condolences to Air India crash victims in letter to PM Modi

In this time of sorrow, Singapore stands in solidarity with India and the countries whose citizens were impacted by the devastating incident, he wrote.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 10:48 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 10:48 IST
India NewsWorld newsSingaporeNarenda Modiair india crash

Follow us on :

Follow Us