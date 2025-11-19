<p>New Delhi: Around 61.55 lakh of 50.97 crore enumeration forms are yet to be distributed in the second phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls with Tamil Nadu accounting for half of it and Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan having substantial numbers.</p><p>Altogether, Booth Level Officers across the 12 states and union territories have distributed 50.35 crore out of 50.97 crore enumeration forms, which is around 98.79%. Of this, around 8.14 crore enumeration forms have been digitised as on November 19.</p>.Kerala chief electoral officer warns of action against those obstructing BLOs from SIR work.<p>With the SIR exercise in Anta Assembly constituency in Rajasthan deferred due to the just concluded bypolls, this number will rise. Altogether, the SIR exercise in 12 states and union territories that started on November 4 was to cover 50.99 crore voters who were on the voter list as on October 27.</p><p>Tamil Nadu has distributed enumeration forms to 6.10 crore of around 6.41 crore, leaving around 31.05 lakh to be covered. Kerala, which has a total of 2.78 crore voters, has seen enumeration forms given to 2.69 crore voters with a gap of 8.33 lakh.</p>.SIR: Ensure 'irregularities' in draft voter rolls don't go unchallenged, Congress tells State leaders.<p>Uttar Pradesh has around five lakh of 15.44 crore voters to be covered while it is 4.58 lakh of 5.46 crore in Rajasthan, and this does not include Anta’s around 2.28 lakh voters.</p><p>All 57,813 voters have been covered in Lakshadweep while 31 of 11.85 lakh in Goa and 54,467 of 10.21 lakh in Puducherry are yet to get their enumeration forms. Around 1.37 lakh voters in Madhya Pradesh, 2.12 lakh in Gujarat, 2.26 lakh in West Bengal and 2.76 lakh in Chhattisgarh are yet to get their forms.</p><p><br>In all the 12 states and union territories, 5.33 lakh Booth Level Officers and 10.41 lakh Booth Level Agents of parties have been appointed.<br></p>