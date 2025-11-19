Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

SIR second phase: Almost 61.55 lakh enumeration forms yet to be distributed

Tamil Nadu accounts for half of it and Kerala, with Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan having substantial numbers.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 11:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2025, 11:37 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsElection Commissionspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us