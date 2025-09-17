<p>Mumbai: Internationally acclaimed skydiver and Padma Shri awardee Shital Mahajan celebrated the 75th birthday of Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Narendra%20Modi">Narendra Modi </a>with a historic and unique tribute in the skies of Spain.</p>.<p>Shital Mahajan performed a breathtaking skydive at Skydive Empuriabrava, one of the world’s most renowned skydiving drop zones. </p>.PM's 75th birthday: Milk offered to Ganga at Varanasi ghat for Modi's long life and nation's prosperity.<p>In a message from Spain, Shital Mahajan said, "It is my honor to extend my heartfelt wishes to our respected Prime Minister on his 75th birthday through the skies. Skydiving has always been my way of expressing India’s spirit of courage and determination, and today, I dedicate this jump as a symbol of respect and admiration for Modi Ji’s visionary leadership and his tireless service to the nation."</p>.<p>This special skydiving tribute not only highlights India’s presence on the global stage of adventure sports but also reflects the spirit of “Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal”, showcasing Indian women’s strength, resilience, and achievements worldwide, said Shital Mahajan, who hold several world records in skydiving.</p>