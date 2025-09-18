Menu
'Did not wear a mask while meeting Amit Shah': Palaniswami rejects charges by Dhinakaran

Hitting out at Dhinakaran, the AIADMK chief said only he entered the AIADMK with a mask and that he was eventually expelled from the party in 2011 by late party supremo J Jayalalithaa.
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 12:01 IST
