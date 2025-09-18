Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru this weekend (Sept 20-21): From stand-up comedy to magic show, here's what happening in the city

This weekend is packed with fun, relaxation, and everything in between. Here’s your guide to what’s happening and plan the weekend with your family and friends.
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 11:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Stand-up comedy

Stand-up comedy shows this weekend.

Stand-up comedy shows this weekend.

Credit: Instagram@mojorojo; mightbevivek and thegrinclub_tgc

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Garba workshops

Attend a book fest

Book fest in Bengaluru.

Book fest in Bengaluru.

Credit: Special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

How about a magic show?

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram@Atta Galatta</p></div>

Credit: Instagram@Atta Galatta

Match screening at the bar

Match screening at the bar.

Match screening at the bar.

Credit: iStock photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Kindle the artist in you

Pottery workshop.

Pottery workshop. 

Credit: iStock photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 September 2025, 11:37 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsStandup ComedyweekendTrendingmagic show

Follow us on :

Follow Us