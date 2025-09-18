<p>Namma Bengaluru is one of the most happening cities, where weekends kick off as early as Friday evening and conclude the celebration only when the last club shuts at 4 am on Monday. This weekend is packed with fun, relaxation, and everything in between. </p><p>Whether you’re in the mood for laughter, sports, books, or a burst of creativity, the city has it all lined up. Here’s your guide to what’s happening and plan the weekend with your family and friends. </p>.<p>Stand-up comedy is a perfect weekend escape for many as it offers some relaxation and healthy laughter after a tiring work week. Interestingly, the city has several shows listed by standup artists this upcoming weekend. The very famous and controversial Munawar Faruqui is performing on Bengaluru stage in this Friday, followed by Rohan Joshi's show in the city on Saturday. That's not all. Some other shows to can check out this weekend are by Vivek Samtani, Saikiran, and Vivek Muralidharan. </p>.<p>Navratri is only a few days away. Ahead of garba and dandiya nights, you might enroll into workshops and learn some trendy and traditional steps to ace the dance floor this festive season. The city is hosting several workshops across locations, including the ABCD 5.0 at The Royal Dance Space in Jayanagar and Raas Garba workshop at Namma Ashram in Whitefield. </p>.<p>If you are someone who prefers going on book date instead of invessting in comedy or dance sessions, we have you covered. There's an ongoing book fest at The Bhartiya Mall which includes author meet-ups, a special Manga Zone, and a range of books to pick from across genres. The entry is free. </p>.<p>Always watched magic performances of the television and been fascinated to witness it live? This Sunday evening you engage in a magic show at Atta Galatta in Indiranagar with Indian magician Karthik Rao taking the centre stage and internationally-acclaimed mentalist Nakul Shenoy hosting the evening for enthusiasts. </p>.Good news for Bengaluru! Feni is now in our city, Urraca getting bottled.<p>For cricket fans, especially those who are excited for the India vs Pakistan clash on Sunday, there are no other plans than watching it with a sip of cocktails or beer. You may either watch the gripping match at your home or check out for resto bars screening the match. Some of the venues that usually set the mood right during the sports season include SOCIAL, Jimi's, and Chin Lung among others.</p>.<p>You can choose to explore your creative side this weekend—sign up for coffee painting, try your hand at resin art, or get messy with some pottery fun. Pottery sessions are happening at Church Street Social on Saturday, resin workshops at Hard Rock Café in Whitefield, and coffee painting at City’s Patron of Fine Arts in Indiranagar on both Saturday and Sunday. Similar activities might also be taking place at a few other venues in the city. </p>