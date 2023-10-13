Spotify limits certain features to affect free app users' listening experience

There are affordable plans for individuals and group subscriptions that many can opt for, starting with a Rs 119 per month plan for one listener. The pack includes ad free music, over ten thousand song downloads and group listening sessions. The duo plan of Rs 149 allows two people to stream the services, whereas the family plan of Rs 179 per month allows more people to access the benefits.

Spotify also provides an affordable mini plan for just Rs 7 per day.