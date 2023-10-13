Spotify limits certain features to affect free app users' listening experience

Spotify, a music and podcast streaming platform has recently limited a few features to premium plan users only. These features have been disabled for free users starting from October 9 in India.
According to Spotify, the implementation of restricting these features is an attempt to bring in more premium subscribers, as the market is matured now in India and wants to discontinue the free tier service, reported TechCrunch.
From now on, those who are using Spotify for free won't be able to access the following features: repeat songs as before, won't have an option to rewind a song to a particular part, or even go back to play the previous song. Additionally, free users won't be able to create a customisable playlist order on their app and won't have the option to shuffle songs, as Beebom posted.
Credit: TechCrunch
However, from now on free users will by default have the 'Smart Shuffle feature' where the users will get song recommendations based on their song listening history and their music taste; similar genre or artistes' songs will be recommended to them.
Credit: TechCrunch
Spotify has started sending in-app updates to notify the users about the change. The motive to push certain features behind the pay wall is to attract more subscribers with a paid plan. However, it is possible for Spotify to receive backlash for doing so as these are some of the very basic features that are available on most music platforms. If not Spotify, people also have the option of switching to other platforms like YouTube Music, Gaana or Wynk.
There are affordable plans for individuals and group subscriptions that many can opt for, starting with a Rs 119 per month plan for one listener. The pack includes ad free music, over ten thousand song downloads and group listening sessions. The duo plan of Rs 149 allows two people to stream the services, whereas the family plan of Rs 179 per month allows more people to access the benefits.
Spotify also provides an affordable mini plan for just Rs 7 per day.