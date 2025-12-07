<p>Panchkula: Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh, on Sunday described start-ups as key drivers of India's growth, also underlining that mentorship, and not funding alone, will shape the next generation of start-ups.</p>.<p>The minister emphasised the need for guidance, greater risk-taking in the research sector, and initial assistance to young innovators, during an interaction with entrepreneurs and students at the India International Science Festival (IISF) in Panchkula, Haryana.</p>.India will need 30,000 pilots over next 15 to 20 years: Minister Jitendra Singh.<p>Speaking during a panel discussion titled 'Startup Journeys' on the second day of the festival, Singh said India has witnessed a paradigm shift, from limited access to science education to a stage where opportunities are increasingly "democratised", allowing talent from modest backgrounds to aspire for entrepreneurship.</p>.<p>He said the government's focus has shifted from policy decisions to building a supportive ecosystem that connects ideas to markets.</p>.<p>Singh said sustained efforts under the science ministries have helped create structured platforms such as the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), national missions and sector-specific programmes, which link start-ups with investors, industry partners and mentors.</p>.<p>Emphasising that innovation inevitably involves failure, he said India must learn to recognise and accept risk in research and development (R&D) if start-ups are to scale and compete globally.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, speaking during a special Fireside Chat at IISF, Singh said India has entered a decisive phase in its evolution from a traditional economy to an innovation-driven nation, and is now shaping global trends in technology-driven growth, instead of following them.</p>.<p>He said the last decade has brought a fundamental shift in India's scientific temperament, policy direction, and governance approach.</p>.<p>Looking to the future, Singh said India's biggest strength is its talent, cutting across generations.</p>.<p>He said India's economic growth is now clearly powered by science, technology, research, and innovation, and that the global community increasingly sees India as a source of new models for governance, public service delivery, and technology-led development.</p>.<p>Singh said India has never lacked talent, potential or commitment, but what has changed is the quality of political support and the clarity of national purpose.</p>.<p>He said India is no longer late to global technological transitions, and in many emerging areas, including biotechnology, nuclear innovation, regenerative sciences and next-generation space technologies, the country is now playing a defining leadership role.</p>.<p>At the festival, the minister spoke extensively about the launch of the new national R&D fund, calling it a transformative step to unlock high-risk, high-impact innovation. He said this fund will support research and enterprise in sectors that were previously inaccessible to private players, such as space and nuclear energy. </p>