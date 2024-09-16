Stringent laws alone do not make for just society, need to change our mindsets: CJI Chandrachud

New Delhi: There is no dearth of legal provisions to protect the interest of women in private and public spaces but law alone cannot make a just system, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said on Monday, stressing that society also has to shed its "patriarchal social attitude".

Speaking at News18 Network's She Shakti event, CJI Chandrachud said "we must foster institutional and individual ability to look beyond the male default".

"There is no dearth of substantive and procedural legal provisions targeted towards protecting the interests of women in private and public situations. But good laws including the stringent laws alone do not make for a just society.