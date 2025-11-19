Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Study of swab samples suggests 83% patients in India could be carrying drug-resistant bugs

Overall, 462 or 37 per cent carried a multidrug-resistant organism. Of the nearly 350 patients screened in India, 290 or 83.1 per cent were found to harbour a multidrug-resistant organism.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 08:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2025, 08:42 IST
India NewsDrugSwab testing

Follow us on :

Follow Us