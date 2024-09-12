Study reveals strong support for new Waqf Bill

New Delhi: A study of over 47,000 people across 388 districts has shown overwhelming support for the new Waqf Bill.

A study by Local Circles shows that 9 in 10 citizens surveyed expressed support towards the bill to amend the Waqf Act and that 96% want the Waqf boards to mandatorily register the Waqf properties with district collectors and want them to have a say in the use of the properties.

The majority of the respondents (34,540) are Hindus while a fraction (7,213) are Muslims.

Sachin Taparia, co-founder and CEO of Local Circles said that the survey, Public Pulse on Waqf Bill, will be submitted to the Joint Parliamentary Committee constituted to look at the bill.

“With many citizens airing their views on LocalCircles and other social media platforms, we conducted a national survey seeking citizen pulse views on the subject,” Taparia said.