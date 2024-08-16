Subramanian Swamy moves Delhi High Court over citizenship of Rahul Gandhi

Subramanian Swamy on Friday moved the Delhi High Court over citizenship of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Swamy had last week claimed that the Congress leader is a British citizen. He made the allegation by sharing a document which he claimed is Rahul's "annual return filed with the British government".
He took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared picture of a document which he said is the annual return Rahul filed with the UK government as a British citizen. He further questioned PM Narendra Modi and targeted Sonia Gandhi asking if the latter was "blackmailing" the PM for not taking action against Rahul.
Published 16 August 2024, 07:51 IST