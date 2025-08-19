Menu
india

Sudershan Reddy thanks I.N.D.I.A. bloc for picking him as Vice President candidate

Justice Reddy said he is happy for being chosen as the candidate for the simple reason that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc is represented by a number of parties.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 16:30 IST
Published 19 August 2025, 16:30 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsVice Presidential pollsI.N.D.I.A

