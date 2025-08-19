<p>New Delhi: Justice <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/explained-who-is-sudershan-reddy-india-blocs-vice-presidential-candidate-3687125">B Sudershan Reddy, the Oppositi</a>on Vice Presidential candidate, arrived in the national capital on Tuesday, hours after the announcement of his candidature and appealed to all MPs to support him.</p><p>Justice Reddy said he is happy for being chosen as the candidate for the simple reason that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc is represented by a number of parties.</p><p>Reddy, who was received by senior Opposition MPs at the Delhi airport, told reporters, “thank you all for projecting me as a candidate on behalf of I.N.D.I.A bloc.”</p>.Explained | CP Radhakrishnan vs Sudershan Reddy: How the numbers stack up for VP polls.<p>He said parties as such do not vote in the Vice Presidential election and it is the MPs who participate in the polling.</p><p>“As a candidate, I would humbly request and appeal to all the Parliamentarians to support my candidature,” he said.</p><p>At the airport, Justice Reddy was welcomed by Opposition MPs, including Syed Naseer Hussain, Pramod Tewari, Satabdi Roy, Imran Pratapgarhi, Rajiv Shukla, Rajani Patil and Mahua Majhi among others.</p>