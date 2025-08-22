<p>New Delhi: Insisting that the availability of fertilisers has remained comfortable across the country during ongoing Kharif season, the Centre on Friday said that against the pro-rata requirement of 143 lakh tonne of urea, total availability is 183 lakh tonne and sales stood at 155 lakh tonne.</p><p>“Similarly availability of DAP is 49 lakh tonne against a pro-rata requirement of 45 lakh tonne and sale of 33 lakh tonne has taken place. In NPKs, the availability ensured in 97 lakh tonne against pro-rata requirement of 58 lakh tonne, 64.5 lakh tonne NPKs sales has taken place until now,” the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizer said in a statement.</p><p>The Ministry statement came in the background of complaints of short supplies of fertiliser in many parts of the country. </p>.Agriculture minister blames Centre for fertiliser shortage in state.<p>“As on 20th August 2025, urea sales have increased by over 13 lakh tonne compared to the same period last year. Despite this increase in sales, the Department of Fertilizers has ensured uninterrupted availability of urea across the country by maximising domestic production and procurement through global tenders,” said the statement.</p><p>Domestic urea production has witnessed a robust increase from 227.15 lakh tonne in 2013-14 to 306.67 lakh tonne in 2024-25, marking an impressive growth of 35 per cent. Similarly, the production of DAP and NPKS fertilisers combined has grown from 110.09 lakh tonne to 158.78 lakh tonne during the same period - a 44 per cent increase, reflecting the government’s consistent efforts to enhance 'Atmanirbharta' in the fertiliser sector, said the Ministry.</p><p>The ongoing Red Sea crisis has disrupted the supplies to the country, resulting in re-routing of shipments via the Cape of Good Hope—adding over 6,500 km to the journey. This has significantly increased voyage time, particularly for DAP. Further, the Russia-Ukraine war, Israel-Iran war has escalated the prices of fertilisers in the International market, the government said.</p><p>Amidst these global challenges, the Government of India signed agreements with several countries for continuous supply of farm nutrients without interruption. Long-term arrangements of 25 lakh tonne of DAP and TSP has been secured between a consortium of Indian fertiliser companies and Morocco. Furthermore, in July 2025, a Long-Term Agreement (LTA) was signed between Saudi Arabia and Indian companies for the annual supply of 31 lakh tonne of DAP for five years starting 2025-26, said the statement.</p><p>To check black marketing and hoarding, a total 1.99 lakh inspections/raids have been conducted,7,927 show cause notices issued, 3,623 licenses have been cancelled/suspended and 311 FIRs have been registered against errant suppliers, said the Ministry.</p>