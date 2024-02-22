Sugarcane FRP hike draws mixed response from farmers

Gurwant Singh, a sugarcane farmer of Shahjahanpur district, called the FRP rise "meagre."

"The increase in FRP of sugarcane by Rs 25 might look like a big decision but is very meagre to what actually is required. The cost of farming has almost doubled in the past few years. The government should at least increase the FRP by Rs 70 per quintal so that farmers could recover their investment," he said.

On the other hand, National Secretary of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and senior farm leader of West UP, Raj Kumar Sangwan, while talking to PTI in Meerut, said the Centre has taken the decision keeping in mind the plight of the farmers. "This increase will provide relief to farmers."

He also said that considering the way costs are increasing, the FRP could have been increased further.

Meerut District President of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Arajnaitik) Anurag Chaudhary also welcomed the move.

"The decision of Government of India to increase the FRP of sugarcane by Rs 25 is good. But the central government must ensure that farmers in UP get this benefit," he said.