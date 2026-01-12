<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=supreme%20Court">Supreme Court</a> collegium has recommended appointment of Justice Sujoy Paul as Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court.</p>.<p>The collegium headed by Chief Justice <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Surya%20Kant">Surya Kant</a>, in a meeting held on January 9, recommended appointment of Justice Paul.</p>.<p>Justice Paul is currently posted as a judge in the Calcutta High Court. His parent high court in Madhya Pradesh. </p>