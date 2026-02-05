Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court gives relief to homebuyers, upholds order for NBCC to complete stalled projects of Supertech Ltd

The bench noted that real estate firm Supertech, according to many homebuyers, had booked around 51,000 homes for delivery during 2010-12.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 16:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 16:38 IST
India NewsSupreme Court of IndiaSupertech LtdNBCC

Follow us on :

Follow Us