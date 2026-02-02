Menu
Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, 12 states on fresh PIL against anti-conversion laws

The counsel for the petitioner claimed that a few state laws are such that it 'incentivises vigilante groups to complain' against so-called conversions, and hence many complaints are being filed.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 16:45 IST
Published 02 February 2026, 16:45 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtPIL

